PC Connection (CNXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $767.7880 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.09 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CNXN opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PC Connection's payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PC Connection from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised PC Connection from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PC Connection currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXN

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,384 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $530,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,027,747 shares in the company, valued at $505,365,286.77. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $2,048,512. Insiders own 56.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company's stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc NASDAQ: CNXN, now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection's product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

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