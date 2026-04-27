PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Down 5.9% - Should You Sell?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $43.76. Approximately 126,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 345,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Trading Down 10.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,095.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,191,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,576 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,151,019 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,057,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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