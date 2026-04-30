PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $59.7090 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

PDFS opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.56. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 378.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 201,337 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 955,435 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 155,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake PR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDFS

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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