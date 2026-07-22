Peabody Energy (BTU) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $1.0199 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts: Sign Up

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.

Key Peabody Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, urged investors to join or lead a securities class action against Peabody Energy before the August 24 deadline. These repeated notices highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative attention on BTU. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, urged investors to join or lead a securities class action against Peabody Energy before the August 24 deadline. These repeated notices highlight ongoing litigation risk and keep negative attention on BTU. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating Peabody for alleged federal securities law violations, following claims that the company misrepresented the operational status and production capability of Centurion. That suggests potential legal exposure and uncertainty around prior disclosures. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating Peabody for alleged federal securities law violations, following claims that the company misrepresented the operational status and production capability of Centurion. That suggests potential legal exposure and uncertainty around prior disclosures. Negative Sentiment: One lawsuit notice said Peabody’s earlier Centurion production guidance and later downward revisions may have hurt shareholders, with one filing citing a roughly 9%+ stock drop tied to the disclosures. That reinforces the market’s concern that mine-production problems could weigh on results. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,336 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 898,635 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $15,151,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,174,262 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 455,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peabody Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peabody Energy wasn't on the list.

While Peabody Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here