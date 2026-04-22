Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $82.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 million.

Get PGC alerts: Sign Up

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $690.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.63. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 456,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 525.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on PGC

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peapack-Gladstone Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peapack-Gladstone Financial wasn't on the list.

While Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here