Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $85.1660 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $82.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.17 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, Director Anthony W. Spinelli sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,045.46. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,368.02. This represents a 9.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $377,170. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 39,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

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