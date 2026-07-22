Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $16.57. Pearson shares last traded at $16.4450, with a volume of 578,192 shares changing hands.

Get Pearson alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Pearson Trading Down 1.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,971,424 shares of the company's stock worth $55,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 266,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pearson by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,461 shares of the company's stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 691,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company's stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 272,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pearson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pearson wasn't on the list.

While Pearson currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here