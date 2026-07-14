Pearson's (PSO) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Pearson has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pearson by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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