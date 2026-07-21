Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.7730, with a volume of 1104043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 118,779 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,154,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 736,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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