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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Hold, adding to a broader analyst view that is also centered on a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $16.90.
  • The stock recently traded at $19.09, near its 52-week high of $19.93, with a market cap of $2.16 billion and a 50-day average of $17.65.
  • In its latest quarter, Pebblebrook beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting EPS of ($0.26) versus an expected ($0.31) and revenue of $345.66 million; management also guided Q2 2026 EPS to 0.58–0.62.
  • Interested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,964,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 695,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,969,000 after buying an additional 711,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,751,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 1,682,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,350,000 after buying an additional 177,466 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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