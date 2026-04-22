Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.4167.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $349.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.03 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.40%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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