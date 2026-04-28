Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.580-0.620 EPS.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,720,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio is -4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,403,000 after buying an additional 2,259,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 2,080,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 1,682,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 1,375,207 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 1,250,256 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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