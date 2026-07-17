Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.47% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.13.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.97. 527,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 81,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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