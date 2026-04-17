Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.42.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $349.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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