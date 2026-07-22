Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $397.9070 million for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 131,316 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.29.

View Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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