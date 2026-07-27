Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.9960. Approximately 467,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,404,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. William Blair downgraded Pegasystems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered Pegasystems from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $420.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.38 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 18.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $151,575.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $26,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,566.50. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,795 shares of company stock worth $229,613 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company's stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 255.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,375 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $47,817,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,705,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 630,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company's stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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