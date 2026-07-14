Pegasystems (PEGA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $427.3790 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 20.04%.The business had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,306.56. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,795 shares of company stock valued at $229,613. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 710 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 450.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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