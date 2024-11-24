Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,360 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 155,157 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.49% of Herbalife worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company's stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 486,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 550,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $848.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.17. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 9.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,475 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

