Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,226 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Gravity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 7.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 88.9% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $66.64 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

