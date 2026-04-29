Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Saqib Baig Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) CFO Saqib Baig sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,824.50. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Saqib Baig sold 5,722 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $24,661.82.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Saqib Baig sold 30,918 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $128,000.52.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,618,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,049. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $675.04 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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