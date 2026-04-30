Peloton Interactive (PTON) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $618.2660 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,824.50. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 21,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $84,439.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,090.45. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 949,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,115 shares of the company's stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company's stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,331,853 shares of the company's stock worth $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,183 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 5,791,116 shares of the company's stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,763,106 shares of the company's stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 329,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

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