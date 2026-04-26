Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTHS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pelthos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Pelthos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTHS opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pelthos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.29.

Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pelthos Therapeutics will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pelthos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTHS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 19,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company's stock.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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