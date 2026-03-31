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Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold" — 11 analysts cover Pembina: 1 sell, 4 hold and 6 buy, with an average 1‑year price target of C$61.00.
  • Several major firms have recently raised targets (RBC to C$64, Raymond James to C$67, CIBC and ATB Cormark to C$64) and issued multiple outperform ratings, indicating bullish revisions despite the consensus hold.
  • Pembina trades around C$62.95 (near its 1‑year high of C$64.27) with a C$36.6B market cap, P/E ~23.7, and last quarter EPS of C$0.78 on C$1.91B revenue with a ~21.7% net margin.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.0%

PPL opened at C$62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.66%.The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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