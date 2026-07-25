Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a sell to a hold rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains Hold with a target price of $64.00.
  • Recent analyst activity has been mixed: TD Securities kept a buy rating, Barclays and CIBC reiterated positive ratings, and Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $68.00. Overall, six analysts rate the stock Buy, four Hold, and one Sell.
  • Pembina reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $0.59 EPS on $1.11 billion in revenue, though revenue declined year over year. The stock recently traded near its 52-week high at $51.37, and institutional investors continue to hold a majority stake.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $51.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pembina Pipeline Right Now?

Before you consider Pembina Pipeline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pembina Pipeline wasn't on the list.

While Pembina Pipeline currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines