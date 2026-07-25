Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $51.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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