Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $1.3801 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is currently 110.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,978,558 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $532,541,000 after buying an additional 359,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,828,960 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $375,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,425,487 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $258,724,000 after acquiring an additional 717,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,723,159 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $179,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,064,371 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $154,835,000 after acquiring an additional 603,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

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About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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