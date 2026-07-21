Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$73.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$69.00. Scotiabank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$71.05. 518,116 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.74 and a 52-week high of C$72.38. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.22%.The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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