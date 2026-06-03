Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penguin Solutions from $24.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penguin Solutions from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.88.

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Penguin Solutions Trading Up 18.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $70.65 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $339.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 131,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,331,498. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $581,345.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,466,507.16. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,214. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,792 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 15,535 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 56,354 shares of the company's stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Penguin Solutions

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Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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