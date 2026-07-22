PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

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PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 41.38%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust NYSE: PMT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor's mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

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