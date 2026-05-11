Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.46 and last traded at $76.8130, with a volume of 138431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on Pentair from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.Pentair's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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