Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pentair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.93.

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Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 1,338,965 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin expansion — Pentair reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.17 consensus and revenue of $1.04B, with year-over-year margin improvement that supports profitability and the company’s ROE. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 earnings beat and margin expansion — Pentair reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.17 consensus and revenue of $1.04B, with year-over-year margin improvement that supports profitability and the company’s ROE. Positive Sentiment: FY EPS guidance roughly in line with expectations — Pentair’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.30–$5.40 sits around consensus, which reduces downside to full-year earnings estimates. Zacks: Q1 Results & Guidance

FY EPS guidance roughly in line with expectations — Pentair’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.30–$5.40 sits around consensus, which reduces downside to full-year earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Valuation view: some analysts/coverage highlight Pentair as a value play given stable margins and cash generation, which may attract value-oriented buyers at lower prices. Zacks: Value Stock

Valuation view: some analysts/coverage highlight Pentair as a value play given stable margins and cash generation, which may attract value-oriented buyers at lower prices. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change in Pool division — the CEO of Pentair Pool, Jerome Pedretti, will depart July 1 and the company is eliminating that role; implications depend on execution of leadership transition and cost/synergy plans. Business Wire: Leadership Transition

Leadership change in Pool division — the CEO of Pentair Pool, Jerome Pedretti, will depart July 1 and the company is eliminating that role; implications depend on execution of leadership transition and cost/synergy plans. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & materials available — management highlighted margin strength but noted demand risks; read the transcript/slide deck for detail on segment trends and drivers. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Earnings call & materials available — management highlighted margin strength but noted demand risks; read the transcript/slide deck for detail on segment trends and drivers. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near-term revenue outlook drove the selloff — management trimmed Q2 revenue expectations (and Q2 revenue guidance missed consensus), citing limited U.S. residential recovery; investors reacted to the weaker top-line outlook despite the EPS beat. Benzinga: Stock Drops on Weak Outlook

Weaker near-term revenue outlook drove the selloff — management trimmed Q2 revenue expectations (and Q2 revenue guidance missed consensus), citing limited U.S. residential recovery; investors reacted to the weaker top-line outlook despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut — Stifel lowered its price target from $110 to $103 (still a buy), which removes some upside at prior target levels and adds selling pressure. The Fly / Coverage Note

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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