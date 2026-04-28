Pentwater Capital Management L Sells 3,347 Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L sold 3,347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.74, for a total value of $1,468,462.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,177,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,710,140,854. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pentwater Capital Management L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Pentwater Capital Management L sold 1,643,653 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.35, for a total value of $1,017,996,485.55.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Pentwater Capital Management L sold 1,848,899 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.54, for a total value of $509,445,630.46.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Pentwater Capital Management L sold 843,201 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.60, for a total value of $223,110,984.60.

On Friday, February 20th, Pentwater Capital Management L acquired 425,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.26 per share, with a total value of $40,060,500.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts: Sign Up

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.96 and a 12-month high of $847.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $142.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut Avis Budget Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avis Budget Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avis Budget Group wasn't on the list.

While Avis Budget Group currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here