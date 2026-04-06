Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $32,822.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total value of $32,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,750.18. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Harpreet Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total value of $58,151.04.

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Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $329.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 491,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,316. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.18 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Penumbra from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $361.69.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

Further Reading

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