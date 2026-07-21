Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

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Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

PEBO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 594,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,694. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $121.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,256 shares in the company, valued at $319,424.56. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 654.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the bank's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company's stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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