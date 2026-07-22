Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

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Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 186,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,947. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,424.56. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 654.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the bank's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company's stock.

Peoples Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peoples Bancorp this week:

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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