Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Peoples Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Peoples Bancorp’s price target from $38 to $42 while keeping a market perform rating, implying about 5.3% upside from the previous close.
  • The bank’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.96 beating estimates and revenue of $121.95 million also topping expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but constructive: multiple firms lifted targets, and the stock now carries a consensus target price of $42 and a Moderate Buy average rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 186,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,947. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,424.56. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 654.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the bank's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company's stock.

Peoples Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peoples Bancorp this week:

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Peoples Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Peoples Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peoples Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Peoples Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
America’s answer to universal basic income
America’s answer to universal basic income
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
From Equiscreen (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines