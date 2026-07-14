Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $119.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Peoples Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,424.56. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 654.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the bank's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,191.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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