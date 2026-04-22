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Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Peoples Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) reported EPS of $0.31 for the quarter, with a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 10.97%.
  • Stock and liquidity: Shares were flat at $21.01 midday with extremely light trading (5 shares vs. an average of 135), a market cap of about $97.1M and a P/E of 24.72.
  • Balance-sheet profile: The company has a very low debt-to-equity ratio (0.01) but weak liquidity metrics (quick and current ratios of 0.47), and operates as a bank holding company serving Mississippi with deposit, lending and trust services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Peoples Financial.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $21.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). It offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships.

See Also

Earnings History for Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

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