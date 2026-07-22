PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

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Several analysts have issued reports on PEPG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered PepGen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PepGen in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepGen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepGen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 133.3% during the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company's stock.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.88. PepGen has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PepGen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen, Inc NASDAQ: PEPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

Further Reading

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