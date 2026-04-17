PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at HSBC

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. HSBC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.05.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More PepsiCo News

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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