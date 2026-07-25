Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PRM stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1,875,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $63,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,148,621 shares in the company, valued at $547,438,251.90. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 117,511 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $3,665,168.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,874,615 shares in the company, valued at $58,469,241.85. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,385,514 shares of company stock valued at $217,464,393. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 219.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company's stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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