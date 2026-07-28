Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $16.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 415,946 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.95 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 30.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc NASDAQ: PESI is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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