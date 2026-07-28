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Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Perma-Fix Environmental Services logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PESI crossed above its 200-day moving average of $12.77, trading as high as $16.49 before last changing hands at $15.68 on volume of 415,946 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “strong sell,” Weiss Ratings maintained a sell-level rating, and MarketBeat reports an average rating of “Sell.”
  • Perma-Fix recently missed quarterly expectations, reporting an EPS loss of $0.40 versus the expected $0.24 loss and revenue of $11.13 million versus $12.95 million expected; the company also posted a negative net margin of 30.06%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $16.49. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 415,946 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.95 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 30.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc NASDAQ: PESI is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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