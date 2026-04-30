Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PRNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PRNDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,667,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session's volume of 770,370 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.4150.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Pernod Ricard from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Pernod Ricard from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pernod Ricard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pernod Ricard wasn't on the list.

While Pernod Ricard currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here