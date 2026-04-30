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Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PRNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Pernod Ricard logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares experienced an unusually high trading volume of about 1,667,112 shares—a 116% increase versus the prior session—with the stock last trading at $14.71 (previous close $14.4150).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: one Strong Buy, one Hold and one Sell give an average rating of "Hold", with recent actions including Zacks upgrading to Hold (Feb. 24) and BNP Paribas Exane downgrading to Strong Sell (Jan. 12).
  • Despite trading up roughly 2.5% on the session, the stock remains below its 50-day ($16.03) and 200-day ($17.63) simple moving averages, indicating it is still under recent trend levels.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pernod Ricard.

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PRNDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,667,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session's volume of 770,370 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.4150.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Pernod Ricard from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Pernod Ricard from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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