Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Should You Sell?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. 996,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,202,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi increased its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 57.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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