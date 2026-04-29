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Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Persimmon logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) hit a new 52-week low of $27.51 and was last trading around $28.20, trading well below its 50-day ($32.87) and 200-day ($34.68) moving averages, indicating a downward trend.
  • Despite the decline, analyst sentiment remains positive with a MarketBeat consensus of Buy (one Strong Buy and four Buy ratings), and firms like Morgan Stanley and Citi recently reiterating favorable ratings.
  • Interested in Persimmon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 19228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSMMY

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon plc OTCMKTS: PSMMY is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company's product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK's most prolific housebuilders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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