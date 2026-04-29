Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 19228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSMMY

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

About Persimmon

Persimmon plc OTCMKTS: PSMMY is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company's product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK's most prolific housebuilders.

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