Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Here's What Happened

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31. 352,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,422,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Personalis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $668.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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