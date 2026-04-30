Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 12.5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.6710. Approximately 3,865,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,535,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a market cap of $577.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after buying an additional 7,896,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Personalis by 1,332.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,439 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 802,268 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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