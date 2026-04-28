Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 8.1% - What's Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.4750. Approximately 1,221,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,487,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 802,268 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,101 shares of the company's stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 168,143 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 196.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

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