Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.6250.

CATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%.The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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