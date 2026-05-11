Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.94, with a volume of 24976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PET. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Pet Valu from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$31.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Trading Down 3.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

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