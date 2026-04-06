Free Trial
→ Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)tc pixel

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Pet Valu logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pet Valu hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as C$21.07 and last at C$21.38 on light volume (6,207 shares), below its 50-day (C$25.67) and 200-day (C$29.20) moving averages.
  • Multiple analysts cut price targets on March 4 (e.g., National Bank to C$28, TD to C$34, RBC to C$33), yet the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of C$31.94.
  • Recent quarter reported C$0.49 EPS on C$326.36M revenue, a P/E of 15.35 and an unusually high ROE of 115.57%, while analysts forecast about C$1.68 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.07 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 6207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Pet Valu from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$31.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pet Valu

Pet Valu Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pet Valu Right Now?

Before you consider Pet Valu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pet Valu wasn't on the list.

While Pet Valu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
ATLX: Small-Cap Miner with Big-Time Potential
ATLX: Small-Cap Miner with Big-Time Potential
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines