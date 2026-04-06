Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.07 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 6207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Pet Valu from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$31.94.

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Pet Valu Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.36 million during the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

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