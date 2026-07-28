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Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Trading Up 3.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Pet Valu logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pet Valu shares rose 3.5% to C$19.35, with trading volume 43% below the average daily level. The company has a C$1.32 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 14.12.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with one Strong Buy, five Buy, and three Hold ratings. The average price target is C$24.56, despite several recent target-price reductions.
  • Pet Valu reported quarterly revenue of C$287.94 million and EPS of C$0.31, while insiders purchased 17,800 shares worth approximately C$308,142 over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Pet Valu? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.49 and last traded at C$19.35. 133,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 235,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$31.50 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Pet Valu from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Pet Valu to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$24.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PET

Pet Valu Trading Up 3.5%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 117.77%. The business had revenue of C$287.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Mark Ramier purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at C$50,092. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Reindel acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,450. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock worth $308,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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